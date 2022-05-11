Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.39

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.39 and last traded at C$2.42, with a volume of 314167 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.58.
CMMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.86.
The stock has a market cap of C$456.30 million and a P/E ratio of 7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.85, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.43 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.54.
Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile (TSE:CMMC)
Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.
