Convey Health Solutions (NYSE:CNVY) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Convey Health Solutions (NYSE:CNVY – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Convey Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.41%.

NYSE CNVY traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.62. 99,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,831. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.89. Convey Health Solutions has a twelve month low of $4.85 and a twelve month high of $14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNVY. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Convey Health Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Convey Health Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Convey Health Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Convey Health Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Convey Health Solutions by 122.5% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 10,544 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNVY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Convey Health Solutions from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Convey Health Solutions from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Convey Health Solutions from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Convey Health Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Convey Health Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Convey Health Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics. It operates through two segments, Technology Enabled Solutions and Advisory Services.

