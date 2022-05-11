Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) Receives $13.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Convey Health Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Convey Health Solutions from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Convey Health Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Convey Health Solutions from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Convey Health Solutions from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Convey Health Solutions by 123.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Convey Health Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Convey Health Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Convey Health Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Convey Health Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNVY opened at $5.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.89. Convey Health Solutions has a one year low of $4.85 and a one year high of $14.29.

Convey Health Solutions (NYSE:CNVY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). Convey Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $97.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.99 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Convey Health Solutions will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics. It operates through two segments, Technology Enabled Solutions and Advisory Services.

