Contrasting Proterra (PTRA) & The Competition

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) is one of 63 public companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Proterra to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Proterra and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Proterra $242.86 million -$250.01 million -0.88 Proterra Competitors $44.26 billion $2.92 billion -2.57

Proterra’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Proterra. Proterra is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Proterra has a beta of -0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 182% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Proterra’s competitors have a beta of 1.56, suggesting that their average stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Proterra and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Proterra 0 3 1 0 2.25 Proterra Competitors 1059 2600 3009 163 2.33

Proterra currently has a consensus price target of $10.75, indicating a potential upside of 121.19%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential upside of 46.39%. Given Proterra’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Proterra is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Proterra and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proterra -100.20% -17.25% -12.12% Proterra Competitors -13,351.53% 4.34% 0.49%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.8% of Proterra shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.5% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Proterra competitors beat Proterra on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Proterra (Get Rating)

Proterra Inc. provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications. It also provides turnkey fleet-scale, high-power charging solutions and software services, ranging from fleet and energy management software-as-a-service to fleet planning, hardware, infrastructure, installation, utility engagement, and charging optimization. The Proterra Transit business unit designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric transit buses as an OEM for North American public transit agencies, airports, universities, and other commercial transit fleets. Proterra Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.

