Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 195,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,581 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $49,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:STZ opened at $246.78 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.35 and a 12-month high of $261.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,371.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.30.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -516.67%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.78.

In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $961,898.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,692. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total value of $1,820,638.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,447,270.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,822 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,256 in the last quarter. 15.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

