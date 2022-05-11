Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 388.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ED. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.83.

In related news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $6,327,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders purchased 536 shares of company stock worth $49,448 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $93.23 on Wednesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.17 and a twelve month high of $99.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.00.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 72.98%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

