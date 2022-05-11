Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 64,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,577,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,040,759,000 after acquiring an additional 525,049 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,610,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,050,722,000 after acquiring an additional 193,315 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,005,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $565,629,000 after acquiring an additional 126,520 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 5,365.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,145,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,122,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,639,000 after acquiring an additional 28,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

EQR opened at $72.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $71.62 and a 12 month high of $94.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.48. The stock has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.81.

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a net margin of 53.42% and a return on equity of 12.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.83%.

EQR has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Equity Residential from $97.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Equity Residential from $92.00 to $95.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded Equity Residential from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.21.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

