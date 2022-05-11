Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 59,673 Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 59,673 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $4,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in Daqo New Energy by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 14,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Daqo New Energy by 215.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,005,000 after purchasing an additional 117,740 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Daqo New Energy by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 11,125 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 5,499.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 95,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after acquiring an additional 93,871 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 2,904.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 312,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,807,000 after acquiring an additional 302,003 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DQ shares. StockNews.com raised Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Daqo New Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Daqo New Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Daqo New Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.85.

Shares of NYSE:DQ opened at $39.71 on Wednesday. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $32.20 and a twelve month high of $90.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.66.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.70. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 50.40% and a net margin of 44.72%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 20.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Daqo New Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.