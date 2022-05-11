Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 15,880 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,880 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $4,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEG. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,775,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $647,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808,491 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 17.1% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,438,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,122,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696,215 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,615,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,054 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 326.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 716,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,617,000 after purchasing an additional 548,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,493,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $576,700,000 after purchasing an additional 526,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $696,158.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,153 shares in the company, valued at $33,399,337.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total value of $315,258.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,256 shares of company stock worth $1,733,966. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEG shares. StockNews.com raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.17.

NYSE:PEG opened at $68.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.59, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.39. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.96 and a 1-year high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -84.05%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

