Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 338,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,330,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Fisker as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fisker in the fourth quarter valued at about $787,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Fisker by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 10,521 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Fisker during the fourth quarter worth about $326,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in Fisker by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,142,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,428,000 after buying an additional 1,338,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fisker by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 212,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after buying an additional 43,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FSR shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fisker from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Fisker from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Fisker from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of NYSE FSR opened at $9.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.00. Fisker Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.76 and a 1 year high of $23.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 10.98 and a quick ratio of 10.98.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. Fisker had a negative net margin of 438,496.81% and a negative return on equity of 45.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fisker Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO John C. Iv Finnucan sold 3,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $39,028.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Burkhard J. Huhnke sold 6,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $73,029.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

