Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $5.46 Million in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 32,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,462,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 7.1% in the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 818,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,339,000 after acquiring an additional 53,962 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 6.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 39,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter worth about $2,602,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 55.5% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 20,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $439,000. 34.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

In other Airbnb news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 766 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.92, for a total transaction of $131,690.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total value of $3,313,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 743,246 shares of company stock worth $121,901,867 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $116.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.66 billion, a PE ratio of 100.11 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.72. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.53 and a 12-month high of $212.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.75) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Airbnb from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup raised Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $214.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. HSBC decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $233.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $194.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.82.

Airbnb Company Profile (Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.