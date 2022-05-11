Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $3.86 Million Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,720 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $3,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

MAA has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $238.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.09.

In related news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.50, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,109,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MAA opened at $174.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.56. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.07 and a 52-week high of $231.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.73.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 32.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $1.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 84.30%.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

