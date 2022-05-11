Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,074 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,264 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in New Relic were worth $4,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Relic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Relic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of New Relic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Relic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

New Relic stock opened at $50.49 on Wednesday. New Relic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.17 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 0.99.

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.17). New Relic had a negative return on equity of 68.08% and a negative net margin of 34.10%. The company had revenue of $203.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.75) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 15,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total value of $1,101,240.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,272.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total value of $2,230,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,748 shares of company stock worth $9,245,159 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NEWR shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on New Relic from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on New Relic from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on New Relic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.56.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

