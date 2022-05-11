Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 911,600 Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) by 2,349.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 950,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 911,600 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of NexGen Energy worth $4,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in NexGen Energy by 19.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NexGen Energy by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NexGen Energy by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NexGen Energy by 18.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in NexGen Energy during the third quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN NXE opened at $4.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.58 and a beta of 1.86. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.47 and a twelve month high of $6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 26.00 and a quick ratio of 26.00.

NexGen Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:NXE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of NexGen Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexGen Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.75 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NexGen Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

