Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 208,572 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) by 277.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 208,572 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.37% of A10 Networks worth $4,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 569.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,382 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 64,974 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in A10 Networks by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,895 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 580,486 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,624,000 after acquiring an additional 80,711 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,563 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in A10 Networks by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 880,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,591,000 after buying an additional 73,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATEN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

In other news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 21,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $268,804.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Eric Singer sold 116,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $1,758,513.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,247.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 250,785 shares of company stock worth $3,626,063 in the last quarter. 23.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ATEN stock opened at $14.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.64. A10 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $19.05.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 38.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.26%.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

