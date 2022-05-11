Connectome (CNTM) Trading 10.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Connectome (CNTM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 10th. Connectome has a total market cap of $410,168.28 and $521,666.00 worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Connectome coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00001082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Connectome has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,307.48 or 0.99960079 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002809 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.16 or 0.00105862 BTC.

Connectome Profile

Connectome (CRYPTO:CNTM) is a coin. Its launch date was May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Connectome is connectome.to

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”. “

Connectome Coin Trading

