Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) CEO Mark A. Augusti Sells 22,396 Shares

Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 22,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.46, for a total value of $10,302.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,433,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119,513.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFMS opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $74.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Conformis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average is $0.74.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Conformis had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Conformis, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CFMS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conformis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Conformis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Conformis by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 18,252,244 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,897,000 after buying an additional 416,296 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Conformis by 2,932.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 14,768,823 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,245,000 after purchasing an additional 14,281,841 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Conformis by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,033,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 352,228 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Conformis by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,038,901 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after buying an additional 294,813 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Conformis by 5.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,002,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,993,000 after buying an additional 143,820 shares during the last quarter. 51.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conformis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, a custom-made partial knee replacement option for either unicompartmental or bicompartmental osteoarthritis of the knee; iTotal CR, a cruciate retaining total knee replacement product; iTotal PS, a posterior stabilized knee replacement product, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.

