Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) CEO Mark A. Augusti Sells 22,396 Shares

Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 22,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.46, for a total value of $10,302.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,433,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119,513.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:CFMS opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $74.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Conformis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average is $0.74.
Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Conformis had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Conformis, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Conformis by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 18,252,244 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,897,000 after buying an additional 416,296 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Conformis by 2,932.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 14,768,823 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,245,000 after purchasing an additional 14,281,841 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Conformis by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,033,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 352,228 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Conformis by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,038,901 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after buying an additional 294,813 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Conformis by 5.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,002,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,993,000 after buying an additional 143,820 shares during the last quarter. 51.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, a custom-made partial knee replacement option for either unicompartmental or bicompartmental osteoarthritis of the knee; iTotal CR, a cruciate retaining total knee replacement product; iTotal PS, a posterior stabilized knee replacement product, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.
