CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Major Shareholder Buys $318,000.00 in Stock

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $318,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,353,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,965,251.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lp Bleichroeder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 6th, Lp Bleichroeder bought 28,043 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $208,639.92.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Lp Bleichroeder purchased 47,719 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.47 per share, with a total value of $356,460.93.

On Monday, May 2nd, Lp Bleichroeder purchased 5,736 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.48 per share, with a total value of $42,905.28.

On Friday, April 29th, Lp Bleichroeder purchased 63,332 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.81 per share, with a total value of $494,622.92.

On Monday, April 25th, Lp Bleichroeder purchased 45,000 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $326,250.00.

On Thursday, April 21st, Lp Bleichroeder purchased 54,593 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.63 per share, with a total value of $416,544.59.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Lp Bleichroeder purchased 38,465 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $294,257.25.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Lp Bleichroeder bought 239,427 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,683,171.81.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPO traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.20. 223,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,716. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.32. CompoSecure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $10.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMPO. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CompoSecure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,905,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CompoSecure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,105,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CompoSecure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,284,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in CompoSecure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,697,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CompoSecure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,404,000.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMPO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CompoSecure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of CompoSecure from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

