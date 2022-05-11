Compass (NYSE:COMP) versus Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Critical Survey

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) and Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Compass and Thoughtworks’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compass $6.42 billion 0.26 -$494.10 million ($2.37) -1.71 Thoughtworks $1.07 billion 4.57 -$23.62 million N/A N/A

Thoughtworks has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Compass.

Profitability

This table compares Compass and Thoughtworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compass -7.70% -64.94% -19.65% Thoughtworks N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.1% of Compass shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.0% of Thoughtworks shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Compass and Thoughtworks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compass 0 2 6 0 2.75 Thoughtworks 0 3 9 0 2.75

Compass presently has a consensus target price of $15.64, indicating a potential upside of 286.24%. Thoughtworks has a consensus target price of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 83.78%. Given Compass’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Compass is more favorable than Thoughtworks.

Summary

Thoughtworks beats Compass on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Compass Company Profile (Get Rating)

Compass, Inc. provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anywhere as well as designs consumer-grade interfaces, an automated workflows for agent-client interactions. The company was formerly known as Urban Compass, Inc. and changed its name to Compass, Inc. in January 2021.Compass, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Thoughtworks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses. It offers enterprise modernization, platforms, and cloud services, including modernization strategy and execution, digital platform strategy and engineering organization transformation, cloud modernization, cloud-native application support and evolution, and platform assessment and remediation; and customer experience, product, and design services comprising idea to market, customer experience strategy, product management transformation, and product design and delivery. The company also provides data and artificial intelligence services, such as data strategy, intelligent products, data platforms and data mesh, continuous delivery for machine learning, and data governance; and digital transformation and operations services, which include delivery transformation, digital fluency, organization transformation, value-driven portfolio management, technology strategy, executive advisory, and digital foundations training. It serves its clients in various industry verticals, including technology and business services; energy, public, and health services; retail and consumer; financial services and insurance; and automotive, travel, and transportation. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

