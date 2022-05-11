Compass (NYSE:COMP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 100,684 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,687,720 shares.The stock last traded at $4.22 and had previously closed at $4.05.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COMP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Compass from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on Compass in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Compass from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Compass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Compass in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compass currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.66.

Get Compass alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.49.

Compass ( NYSE:COMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). Compass had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 64.94%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. Compass’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Compass, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Compass Company Profile (NYSE:COMP)

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.