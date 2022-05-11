Compass (NYSE:COMP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.09

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.09 and last traded at $5.28, with a volume of 142929 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.46.

COMP has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Compass from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on shares of Compass in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Compass from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Compass in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Compass from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.66.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71.

Compass ( NYSE:COMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Compass had a negative return on equity of 64.94% and a negative net margin of 7.70%. The company’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Compass, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

