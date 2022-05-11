Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.64.

Several research firms have commented on COMP. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Compass from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Compass in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Compass from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zelman & Associates began coverage on shares of Compass in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Compass from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

COMP traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.19. 372,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,687,720. Compass has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $17.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.51 and a 200 day moving average of $8.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.78.

Compass ( NYSE:COMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). Compass had a negative return on equity of 64.94% and a negative net margin of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Compass will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Compass

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

