Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Friday.

Commercial Vehicle Group stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.95. 211,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,266. The stock has a market cap of $228.97 million, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.32. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $13.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.83 and its 200 day moving average is $8.18.

Commercial Vehicle Group ( NASDAQ:CVGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $228.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.05 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 1.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVGI. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 506.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 6,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Warehouse Automation, Electrical Systems, and Aftermarket & Accessories.

