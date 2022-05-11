Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on May 27th

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the construction company on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Comfort Systems USA has increased its dividend by an average of 13.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Comfort Systems USA has a payout ratio of 9.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Comfort Systems USA to earn $5.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.6%.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

NYSE FIX opened at $83.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.83. Comfort Systems USA has a 1-year low of $67.91 and a 1-year high of $103.74.

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $856.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.27 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

In other news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $267,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIX. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 31.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $512,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $553,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

About Comfort Systems USA (Get Rating)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.