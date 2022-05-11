Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (STK) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.4625 per share on Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 7.8% annually over the last three years.

Get Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:STK opened at $27.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.13. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has a one year low of $27.33 and a one year high of $39.26.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 10.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,975,000 after acquiring an additional 22,936 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 25.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 6,042 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 7,620 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 6,848 shares in the last quarter.

About Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (Get Rating)

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.