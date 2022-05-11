Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (STK) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.4625 per share on Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.
Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 7.8% annually over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:STK opened at $27.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.13. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has a one year low of $27.33 and a one year high of $39.26.
About Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (Get Rating)
Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.
