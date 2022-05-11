Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.46 EPS

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.46), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $83.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.67 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 4.07%. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Collegium Pharmaceutical updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ COLL traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.46. The company had a trading volume of 777,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,787. The company has a market capitalization of $490.53 million, a PE ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $14.04 and a 1-year high of $25.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.77.

In other news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 10,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $228,179.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 158.9% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 119,305 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after buying an additional 73,226 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 81,462 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,487 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,089 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 177.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,081 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 21,802 shares during the period.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Collegium Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

