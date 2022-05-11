Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Receives $33.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.25.

COLL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $14.48 on Friday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $491.21 million, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.77.

Collegium Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:COLL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($1.59). The company had revenue of $27.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.75 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 4.07%. As a group, analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 10,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $228,179.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLL. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 344.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,110 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $765,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 111,920 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 10,036 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,057,611 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,878,000 after acquiring an additional 25,684 shares during the period.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical (Get Rating)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.