Collateral Pay (COLL) Price Reaches $0.0226

Collateral Pay (COLL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. During the last seven days, Collateral Pay has traded down 35% against the dollar. Collateral Pay has a market cap of $139,738.95 and approximately $567.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Collateral Pay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0226 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003343 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.27 or 0.00550238 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,521.59 or 1.99377679 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00030450 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,162.33 or 0.07243099 BTC.

Collateral Pay Coin Profile

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,192,106 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Buying and Selling Collateral Pay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Collateral Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Collateral Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

