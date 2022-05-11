CoinDeal Token (CDL) Price Down 26.2% Over Last 7 Days

CoinDeal Token (CDL) traded down 22.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. CoinDeal Token has a total market cap of $215,984.10 and $115.00 worth of CoinDeal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinDeal Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CoinDeal Token has traded down 26.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CoinDeal Token alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,751.89 or 1.00041547 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003262 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003249 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002420 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001628 BTC.

CoinDeal Token Profile

CoinDeal Token (CDL) is a coin. CoinDeal Token’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,842,401 coins. The Reddit community for CoinDeal Token is https://reddit.com/r/CoinDeal . CoinDeal Token’s official website is token.coindeal.com . CoinDeal Token’s official Twitter account is @coindeal_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coindeal is one of the largest exchanges in Europe with more than 40 cryptocurrencies pairs in offer, including the most popular ones such as: Ethereum, Bitcoin or Litecoin and FIAT currencies such as Euro (EUR), Dollar (USD), British pound (GBP), Polish zloty (PLN), Ruble (RUB), Swiss franc (CHF) and Korean won (KRW). The company actively provide its users with the opportunity to participate in the development of CoinDeal, so by voting for new cryptocurrency users can decide which of them will be added to the exchange. The platform has the highest SSL standard security integrated with Cloudflare functionality. User accounts are protected by a multi-level 2FA verification. For the withdrawal of funds, it is necessary to have an email confirmation, which is also required when using the platform with new IP addresses. 90% of user funds are stored on cold wallets protected by Multisignature. CoinDeal Token (CDL) is the Coindeal exchange native coin, which allows users to earn passive income when staking it under specific conditions. “

CoinDeal Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinDeal Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinDeal Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinDeal Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinDeal Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinDeal Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.