Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) versus Lufax (NYSE:LU) Financial Review

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) and Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Coinbase Global and Lufax, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coinbase Global 1 3 15 0 2.74 Lufax 0 3 3 0 2.50

Coinbase Global currently has a consensus price target of $282.13, indicating a potential upside of 286.53%. Lufax has a consensus price target of $9.76, indicating a potential upside of 95.98%. Given Coinbase Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Coinbase Global is more favorable than Lufax.

Profitability

This table compares Coinbase Global and Lufax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coinbase Global 46.23% 77.65% 22.06% Lufax 27.08% 18.93% 5.45%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Coinbase Global and Lufax’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coinbase Global $7.84 billion 2.04 $3.62 billion $14.41 5.07 Lufax $9.70 billion 1.17 $2.61 billion $1.04 4.79

Coinbase Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lufax. Lufax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coinbase Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.0% of Coinbase Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.6% of Lufax shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Coinbase Global beats Lufax on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment. Coinbase Global, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions. Lufax Holding Ltd was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

