Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Announces Earnings Results

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($2.72), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 46.23% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:COIN traded down $19.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,825,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,315,141. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.19 and a fifty-two week high of $368.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.92.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $209,861.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $369,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. 39.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $377.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $225.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $440.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.06.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

