Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Announces Earnings Results

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($2.72), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 46.23% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis.
NASDAQ:COIN traded down $19.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,825,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,315,141. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.19 and a fifty-two week high of $368.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.92.
In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $209,861.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
COIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $377.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $225.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $440.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.06.
About Coinbase Global (Get Rating)
Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.
