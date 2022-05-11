Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $285.65.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Compass Point decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Coinbase Global from $405.00 to $394.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Coinbase Global from $440.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Coinbase Global stock traded down $10.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,430,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,315,141. Coinbase Global has a 52 week low of $70.19 and a 52 week high of $368.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.57. The stock has a market cap of $16.02 billion and a PE ratio of 5.47.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.37. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 325.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total transaction of $209,861.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 222.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 113 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 39.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.