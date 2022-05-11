Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 92.7% from the April 15th total of 61,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 356,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
NYSE:RQI traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $13.37. 429,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,133. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a 12 month low of $13.26 and a 12 month high of $18.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.37.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%.
About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund (Get Rating)
Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.
