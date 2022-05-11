Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

Cohen & Steers has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Cohen & Steers has a dividend payout ratio of 49.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of CNS opened at $73.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.62. Cohen & Steers has a 52 week low of $67.83 and a 52 week high of $101.22.

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $154.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.56 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 84.68% and a net margin of 33.41%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Cohen & Steers by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,406,000 after acquiring an additional 53,030 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cohen & Steers by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 550,354 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,913,000 after acquiring an additional 30,448 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cohen & Steers by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after acquiring an additional 19,190 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Cohen & Steers by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,369,000 after acquiring an additional 16,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Cohen & Steers by 451.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Cohen & Steers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Cohen & Steers (Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

