Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Zacks Investment Research downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The stock traded as low as $46.97 and last traded at $47.02, with a volume of 33495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.99.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Cognex from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cognex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on Cognex from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cognex from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 0.4% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,584 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Cognex by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cognex by 0.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cognex by 6.2% in the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Cognex by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.72 and its 200 day moving average is $72.63.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Cognex had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $282.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Cognex’s payout ratio is 16.77%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

