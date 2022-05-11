Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 98.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 189,476 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CGNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognex by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cognex by 32.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,151 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,231,000 after buying an additional 130,319 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cognex by 3.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cognex by 7.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,461 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Cognex by 2.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 66,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CGNX. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cognex from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cognex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cognex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.82.

CGNX opened at $48.99 on Wednesday. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $47.84 and a 1-year high of $92.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.72 and a 200-day moving average of $72.63.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $282.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Cognex’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is 16.77%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

