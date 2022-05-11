Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coeur Mining, Inc. operates as a primary silver and gold producer with precious metals mines in the Americas. The company’s principal properties include the Palmarejo silver-gold mine in Mexico, the San Bartolome silver mine in Bolivia, the Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada and the Kensington gold mine in Alaska. It also conducts ongoing exploration activities in Alaska, Argentina, Bolivia, Mexico, and Nevada. Coeur Mining, Inc., formerly known as Coeur d’Alene Mines Corporation, is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CDE. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James set a $6.00 price target on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Noble Financial raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.96.

Shares of CDE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.24. The company had a trading volume of 7,060,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,483,466. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.00 and a beta of 1.78. Coeur Mining has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $11.14.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.63 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. Coeur Mining’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael Routledge acquired 11,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.26 per share, for a total transaction of $50,097.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas S. Whelan acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 27,760 shares of company stock valued at $119,108. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 18,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 184,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 37,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 53,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 98,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

