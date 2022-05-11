Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Codexis is a leading protein engineering company that applies its proprietary CodeEvolver technology to develop proteins for a variety of applications, including as biocatalysts for the commercial manufacture of pharmaceuticals, fine chemicals and industrial enzymes, and enzymes as biotherapeutics and for use in molecular diagnostics. Codexis proven technology enables improvements in protein performance, meeting customer needs for rapid, cost-effective and sustainable manufacturing in multiple commercial-scale implementations of biocatalytic processes. “
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CDXS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Codexis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Codexis in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.
Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 12.43% and a negative net margin of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $35.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Codexis’s quarterly revenue was up 96.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Codexis will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.
In other Codexis news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total transaction of $728,805.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $81,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Codexis by 2.8% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,386,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,312,000 after acquiring an additional 204,226 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Codexis by 21.5% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,942,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,297,000 after buying an additional 698,597 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Codexis by 1.2% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,371,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,154,000 after buying an additional 27,319 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Codexis by 12.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,737,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,685,000 after buying an additional 198,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Codexis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,167,000.
About Codexis (Get Rating)
Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.
