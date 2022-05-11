Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Codexis is a leading protein engineering company that applies its proprietary CodeEvolver technology to develop proteins for a variety of applications, including as biocatalysts for the commercial manufacture of pharmaceuticals, fine chemicals and industrial enzymes, and enzymes as biotherapeutics and for use in molecular diagnostics. Codexis proven technology enables improvements in protein performance, meeting customer needs for rapid, cost-effective and sustainable manufacturing in multiple commercial-scale implementations of biocatalytic processes. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CDXS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Codexis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Codexis in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

NASDAQ CDXS traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $10.60. 1,294,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,195. The company has a market capitalization of $692.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.12 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.59. Codexis has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $42.01.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 12.43% and a negative net margin of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $35.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Codexis’s quarterly revenue was up 96.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Codexis will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Codexis news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total transaction of $728,805.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $81,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Codexis by 2.8% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,386,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,312,000 after acquiring an additional 204,226 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Codexis by 21.5% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,942,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,297,000 after buying an additional 698,597 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Codexis by 1.2% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,371,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,154,000 after buying an additional 27,319 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Codexis by 12.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,737,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,685,000 after buying an additional 198,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Codexis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,167,000.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

