Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, an increase of 791.7% from the April 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 172,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CCHGY stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.52. The stock had a trading volume of 76,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,289. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Coca-Cola HBC has a 52-week low of $18.89 and a 52-week high of $39.23.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Coca-Cola HBC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,900 ($35.75) to GBX 2,800 ($34.52) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola HBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Coca-Cola HBC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 2,500 ($30.82) to GBX 1,900 ($23.42) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 1,800 ($22.19) to GBX 1,900 ($23.42) in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,335.23.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

