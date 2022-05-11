Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 196.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 61.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COKE opened at $502.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.18. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a one year low of $288.15 and a one year high of $638.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $482.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $524.86.

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $8.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.13 by $1.29. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 45.51% and a net margin of 4.03%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is 4.09%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

