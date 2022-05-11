Coastline Trust Co Takes Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,343,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,460 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,514,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,702,000 after buying an additional 357,828 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,033,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,530,000 after buying an additional 339,916 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,699,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,957,000 after buying an additional 348,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,722,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,394,000 after buying an additional 475,688 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.52. 515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,034. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.44. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.42 and a twelve month high of $82.63.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.