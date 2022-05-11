Coastline Trust Co Sells 126 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Coastline Trust Co lessened its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 74,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,677 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 31,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,822,000 after buying an additional 5,355 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,219,000 after buying an additional 47,018 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 293,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,850,000 after buying an additional 81,205 shares during the period. Finally, Lewis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $331,000. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEC stock opened at $101.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.18. The stock has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.27. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.84 and a 1 year high of $106.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.7275 per share. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 67.83%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

