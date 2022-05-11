Coastline Trust Co Purchases 731 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,006 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,165 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,678 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $607,350.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 4,776 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $300,888.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,297. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $57.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.42. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $43.85 and a 12-month high of $78.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.09.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WDC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.44.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

