Coastline Trust Co Invests $340,000 in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott International by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 12,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total transaction of $1,814,894.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $674,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,252 shares in the company, valued at $3,561,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,373 shares of company stock worth $3,677,904 in the last 90 days. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded up $3.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $171.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529,831. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.23 and a 52 week high of $195.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $56.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.24.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 116.74%. Marriott International’s revenue was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments.

