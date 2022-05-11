Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Clearway Energy from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.20.

Shares of NYSE:CWEN opened at $31.99 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.54. Clearway Energy has a 12-month low of $24.93 and a 12-month high of $39.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 246.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Clearway Energy ( NYSE:CWEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.16). Clearway Energy had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $214.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.91 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Clearway Energy will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.354 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,069.23%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy in the first quarter worth about $810,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Clearway Energy by 17.0% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Clearway Energy by 1,165.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Clearway Energy by 77.3% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 11,816 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Clearway Energy by 25.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. It had approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

