Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Clear Channel Outdoor updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.
NYSE CCO traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.86. 240,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,910,651. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.25. The stock has a market cap of $876.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.38. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $4.10.
In other news, Director Lisa Hammitt sold 68,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $253,730.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
CCO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clear Channel Outdoor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.42.
Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile (Get Rating)
Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.
