Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Clear Channel Outdoor updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE CCO traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.86. 240,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,910,651. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.25. The stock has a market cap of $876.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.38. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $4.10.

In other news, Director Lisa Hammitt sold 68,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $253,730.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,978,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 440,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 292,435 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 149.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 341,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 204,306 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 476,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 11,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

CCO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clear Channel Outdoor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.42.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

