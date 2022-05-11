Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Holdings Raised by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 128.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,471 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 97.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 204.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 8.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the third quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CLH shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.33.

Shares of CLH opened at $91.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.58. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.11 and a 1-year high of $118.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $95,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total value of $3,285,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,927 shares of company stock valued at $4,119,157 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

