Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clarus Corporation engages in design, manufacture and marketing of outdoor equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing and other outdoor recreation activities. Its brands include Black Diamond and PIEPS. Black Diamond Equipment is a manufacturer of active outdoor equipment and clothing for the climbing, skiing and mountain sports markets. PIEPS is a designer and marketer of avalanche beacons and snow safety products. Clarus Corporation, formerly known as Black Diamond Inc., is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clarus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Clarus from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Clarus from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.86.

Shares of NASDAQ CLAR traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.50. 947,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,036. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.41. Clarus has a 1-year low of $19.27 and a 1-year high of $32.36. The firm has a market cap of $725.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 0.90.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $118.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.52 million. Clarus had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 6.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Clarus will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clarus news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $242,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Clarus by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 678,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,461,000 after purchasing an additional 148,816 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clarus by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 52,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG acquired a new position in shares of Clarus in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,687,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Clarus by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clarus by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,195,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,879,000 after purchasing an additional 162,420 shares in the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

