Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,300 shares, a growth of 524.2% from the April 15th total of 9,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 51,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMTG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,656,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth $1,020,000. 54.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMTG stock traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $19.98. The company had a trading volume of 242,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,294. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.88. Claros Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $14.96 and a 12 month high of $20.57.

Claros Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:CMTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Analysts anticipate that Claros Mortgage Trust will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th.

CMTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Claros Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.70.

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in principal markets across the United States. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code.

