Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,441,403 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 28,269 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 2.0% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Cisco Systems worth $218,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 143.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $54,798.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.44.

CSCO traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.10. 1,269,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,769,498. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.67 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 54.29%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

